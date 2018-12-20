Aircraft testing less likely: CEO

Michael Read

Skybase chief executive Michael Read says it is becoming less likely that Alexandra will become a base for testing unmanned aircraft.

But the company was still considering its options and would not be able to make any further statement about its plans until next month, Mr Read said.

Skybase had previously planned to set up a base in Alexandra to test unmanned aircraft but subsequently withdrew its application for a restricted airspace for its operation due to strong opposition from many in Central Otago.

Mr Read then said in November Skybase would make a second application within several weeks.

Mr Read said this week Skybase had not yet made any decisions and the company was ''still working on it'', but ''the likelihood of us being in Alexandra is reducing, because of a number of factors''.

He preferred not to say any more about Skybase's plans, but said the company was still talking to groups.

''It takes a long time to do this sort of stuff and time to get around people and meet with them, especially when there are distances involved.

''We're moving as fast as we can.''

Mr Read acknowledged the strong opposition from many people to the proposal, but said he knew of some ''really good support'' that had also been sent to the Civil Aviation Authority.

''[For us] it's about weighing up the people who don't want us here, and how difficult that makes things, with the benefit [of the Skybase operation] to the community - if the opposition voice outweighs the other voice.''

A Civil Aviation Authority spokesman was unable to comment when approached.

