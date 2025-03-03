Cause of fire unknown for Roxburgh town hall

The blaze which gutted the Roxburgh town hall on Waitangi Day this year. Photo: Richard Davison

The cause of the Roxburgh town hall fire cannot be determined, Fire and Emergency investigators say.

A blaze gutted the building, that was home to a 128-year-old cinema, a day after Waitangi Day.

Risk reductions advisor John Smalls said the cause cannot be identified due to the extensive damage to the building.

"We're really thankful to the community for the fantastic response we got when we asked for information, images and footage of the fire," he said.

"These contributions helped us confirm that the fire is highly unlikely to have had a suspicious cause."

The movie theatre was first built in 1897 and had previously been part of a Guinness World Records claim of possibly being "longest continuously running movie theatre in the world".

The fire came only a month after the building avoided major damage during a fire in January.