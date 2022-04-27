Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Breaking News 4.40 pm

Four injured in serious crash near Luggate

    By Oscar Francis
    Emergency services have been called to a vehicle crash near Luggate in Central Otago.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they received a report of a one vehicle crash in Kane Rd, Hawea Flat, just north of The Red Bridge about 3.45pm.

    Two crews and a water tanker had been dispatched from Wanaka and Luggate Stations.

    They were assisting police and St John to extract one injured person who was trapped.

    They had just arrived on the scene where one vehicle appeared to have rolled, the spokeswoman said.

    A police spokeswoman said the road was currently closed and traffic management was in place.

    A St John spokeswoman said a helicopter and two ambulances were on the scene.

    One person had critical injuries, another serious injuries, and two was moderately hurt, she said.

    None had yet been transported.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

