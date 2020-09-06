Helicopter called to grass fire near Roxburgh

A helicopter is to be used to assist ground crews tackling a grass fire near Roxburgh today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received a call at 11.35am after passersby spotted the flames from Wright Rd.

A spokeswoman for Fenz said the fire was not near any buildings and was spreading very slowly.

Two ground crews, one from Millers Flat and another from Roxburgh were in attendance.

The spokeswoman said the ground was very steep and so a helicopter had been requested.

