One dead as Central Otago records third fatal crash in a week

Photo: ODT Files

One person has died following a serious crash near Omakau last night, police said.

Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash in Glassford Road, Drybread, at around 11pm.

"Sadly, one person was located deceased at the scene," police said in a statement.

It is the third fatal crash in Central Otago in the just over a week.

On Monday night a motorbike rider was found in a critical condition on Bannockburn Rd and later died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Bannockburn crash followed another incident on State Highway 8 in the Cromwell Gorge last Wednesday.

The two-vehicle crash involved a ute and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist and the ute driver were both critically injured and later died at the scene.

A second person in the ute survived the crash and was treated at Dunstan Hospital.

Central Otago District Mayor Tamah Alley described the motorcycle crashes as awful.

Ms Alley said she had been thinking about the incidents and how it was not only awful for the community, but also the first responders who had to attend two incidents in less than a week.