One injured in crash near Omakau

Emergency services have responded to a single car crash at Omakau.

A police spokesman said officers were called to Racecourse Rd in Omakau about 1.50pm today.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one first response unit and one ambulance was sent to the scene.

One patient was transported to Dunstan Hospital with minor injuries.

The single car crash resulted in the road being partially closed and contractors were doing traffic control.

Carly Hamlin of Fulton Hogan said Racecourse Rd between the school and Donnelly Rd was affected but detours were available through Donnelly Rd and/or White Rd.

