From one rugged highland to another

Seventeen newly-minted New Zealand citizens pose for a photo with Central Otago District Mayor Tamah Alley after the ceremony on Friday. PHOTOS: ELLA JENKINS

It was a special day for 17 new New Zealanders after they were granted citizenship in a ceremony held at the Central Otago District Building in Alexandra last week.

Central Otago District Mayor Tamah Alley welcomed the new citizens and reminded them of their new rights and responsibilities.

The new citizens came from Africa, Asia, Europe and the Pacific Islands.

The Mitchell family attended the ceremony in tartan to represent their native Scotland.

Husband and wife, Scott and Victoria wore the Mitchell clan tartan, their 9-year-old son Rhett wore the tartan of the Fraser clan which was Victoria’s maiden name and their 13-year-old daughter Carter wore Scotland’s national tartan.

The couple got married and honeymooned in New Zealand, where Victoria had family.

It took Mr Mitchell two days to see why Mrs Mitchell, who had spent a year in New Zealand when she was 10, wanted to make the country home.

The Mitchell family (from left) of Victoria, Carter, 13, Rhett, 9 and Scott wore tartan to the ceremony to represent their native Scotland.

In January 2016 the family settled in Bannockburn.

The family decided to become citizens after they realised that New Zealand was home.

Mr Mitchell joked however the real reason for becoming citizens was so his children did not have to grow up suffering the heartache of Scotland losing in Rugby.

Mr Mitchell said it was a big honour to become a citizen.

"Central Otago’s always been our mission to move here ... we were lucky enough to in 2016."

Mrs Mitchell now works as the operations manager for Cohesive Construction Central Otago and Mr Mitchell for Electronet as an electrical fitter.

The family are part of the Cromwell Presbyterian Church Congregation and were a part of the worship team, they also were actively involved with the Cromwell theatre scene.

Other new citizens included:

Alice Lucile Julie Cecile Caron (France), Jatinder Kaur (India), Nofoaiga Lafita (Tuvalu), Adrian Wai Yew Mak (Malaysia), Geoffrey Alan Moore (United Kingdom), Cornelius Albertus, Machel Mike, Adele Lindique, John-Luke Johannes Mostert (South Africa), Maredudd Jo Roberts, Tegan Rosie Roberts Murrell (Wales), Niachelle Steenekamp (South Africa), Mellissa Elizabeth Uber (Malaysia).