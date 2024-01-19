Organisers keen to keep show accessible

The Cromwell Classic Car and Hot Rod Festival has capped the number of entrants and will not accept registrations on the day. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A long-running popular Central Otago car show has made changes to this year's event to ensure it remains accessible to the public.

The Cromwell Classic Car and Hot Rod Festival will be held at the Alpha St Recreation Ground this Saturday.

The festival, which has been running for more than 30 years, is organised and hosted by the Southland Ford Falcon Club.

Life member and past president Greg Millane said the event's popularity prompted the decision to cap the number of vehicles on display at 900 and not allow vehicle registrations on the day.

The changes had been introduced because the show had been consistently growing year-on-year, Mr Millane said.

The alternative was the event being moved from Alpha St.

"We want to keep it in town because we have 2000 people walk in through the gates to have a look at the cars and if we moved it out of town we wouldn’t get that level of response."

The longevity of the show was what attracted people from far and wide. People came from as far as Auckland to display vehicles, Mr Millane said.

"In terms of car shows and in the car community, it’s a well regarded show."

Mr Millane said the event was massively supported by the local community. More than 60 businesses, 40 of them local, had provided spot prizes for the event.

The festival spans the weekend, starting with local car club Alpine Street Machine holding a cruise on Friday night.

There is also a swap meet on the Sunday for car enthusiasts, an opportunity to swap, buy or sell rare parts.

No bar will be provided at this year’s festival following anti-social behaviour last year.

Tickets are $5 and for under-12s, entrance is free.