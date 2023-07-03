Skip to main content
Q’town, Maniototo take Erewhon honours
It is loud, it is cold and it is fast.
Inaugural mental health first aid course trains instructors
Inaugural mental health first aid course trains instructors
Youth services in Central Otago will be the first to benefit from an innovative programme aimed at supporting the mental health of 11 to 18-year-olds.
Special Olympics event allows all to Have-A-Go
Special Olympics event allows all to Have-A-Go
All eyes were on the ball — and bowls — as budding athletes tried their hand at some age-old favourites earlier this week.
Thank goodness for a woolly jumper
Thank goodness for a woolly jumper
The first rays of sunshine reach sheep on the outskirts of Ranfurly following another typical sub-zero temperature night.
Power restored to most after Cromwell outage
Power restored to most after Cromwell outage
More than 1400 Cromwell properties in the Barry Avenue and central business area were without power for a time this morning, from just before 8am.
The battle for a river's future
The battle for a river's future
Restoring the degraded Manuherikia River and its creeks now trumps the demands of irrigators accused of sucking the life from it. Mary Williams reports on the contested catchment's future.
SUBSCRIBER
Reserve reopens to public after controversial felling
SUBSCRIBER
Reserve reopens to public after controversial felling
The Half Mile Recreation Reserve near Alexandra reopened to the public earlier this week following the controversial felling of pine trees which has closed the reserve since the start of June.
Hospitalised ice swimmer was new to sport
Hospitalised ice swimmer was new to sport
A swimmer airlifted to hospital after suffering hypothermia during a Central Otago ice-swim competition had never competed in the icey tournament before, organisers have revealed.
Viticulturist event showcases ‘passionate’ generation
Viticulturist event showcases ‘passionate’ generation
Tractor maintenance, pruning, trellising, irrigation, budgeting and wine tasting — it’s all in a day’s work for Central Otago viticulturists.
Language important connection
Language important connection
This week is Kiribati Language Week, a celebration of the language of one of New Zealand’s smallest Pacific Island communities.
Trust’s church purchase part of ‘long project’
Trust’s church purchase part of ‘long project’
A piece of Cromwell history has been given a secure future with its ownership being finalised.
Employee ‘made to feel’ unentitled to pay
Employee ‘made to feel’ unentitled to pay
An Alexandra painting business must pay a former employee more than $15,000 after failing to pay all his wages.
No substance to mail-drop conspiracy theories
No substance to mail-drop conspiracy theories
A leaflet has appeared in mailboxes around Central Otago in recent weeks stoking fear with a mish-mash of conspiracy theories and half-truths.
Care urged as snow falling in South
Care urged as snow falling in South
Snow has been falling in the South today, including around Dunedin's hills and in many areas inland, including Central Otago and Gore.
Ice swimmer out of hospital
Ice swimmer out of hospital
The woman airlifted to hospital after struggling in the water during an ice swimming event in St Bathans is "feeling well" and has been discharged.
Ice swimmers test their mettle
Ice swimmers test their mettle
Swimmers put their bodies - and their minds - to the test in icy temperatures at the weekend.
SUBSCRIBER
Ice swimmer's hospital airlift hailed
SUBSCRIBER
Ice swimmer pulled from lake, airlifted to hospital
The airlifting to hospital of an ice swimming competitor from St Bathans has been hailed as a "fantastic case study of how things should be done".
Ice swimmer airlifted in serious condition
Ice swimmer airlifted in serious condition
A woman competing in the international ice swimming open water champs at the Blue Lake, St Bathans, has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.
ORC to decide on hotly disputed river use
ORC to decide on hotly disputed river use
Manuherikia River minimum flow recommendations will be put to Otago regional councillors next month, ending a two-year wait, the council has confirmed.
New fire station opened
New fire station opened
Twenty-three years after its formation, the Dunstan Volunteer Fire Brigade has a new home.
