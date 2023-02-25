R and R on track

Photo: Julie Asher

Relaxing at the Wyndham Harness Racing Club tradies day meeting in Cromwell yesterday are Ross Cleland (left) and Grant Ancich, both of Gore.

Harness racing fans have an extra two days to enjoy in Cromwell this season, thanks to the Wyndham Harness Racing Club holding meetings yesterday and again tomorrow.

Harness Racing promotion officer Lindsay Beer said there was free admission both days.

Yesterday was a tradies day, for which workers downed tools a little early to watch the racing while relaxing and catching up.

Among the crowd were a group of bowlers from Nelson playing in the national men’s fours competition, based in Alexandra and being played in 13 clubs across Central Otago, Upper Clutha and the Maniototo.

Mr Beer said the races tomorrow would be a family day, starting at noon.

There would be free children’s entertainment and a best picnic competition.