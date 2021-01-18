Six rescued on snowy range near Alexandra

Six people had to be rescued by police in 4x4 vehicles after their vehicle broke down in snowy conditions on Old Man Range, near Alexandra.

Police received a call at 9pm yesterday to say the group were stranded on their way to Duffers Saddle, having set off from Gorge Creek.

Central Otago area response manager Senior Sergeant Clint Wright said the weather had turned and it had begun to snow.

"Initially plans were considered to try to have the vehicle towed, however, this was not possible."

Instead, officers decided it was best to recover the group in the morning via two 4x4 vehicles.

Snr Sgt Wright said they were located safe and well at 8.15am.

"This incident is a timely reminder that the weather in this area can be changeable at this time of year."

Police urged people to check weather forecasts and make contingency plans.

