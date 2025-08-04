Sports hub two-stage plan

Gordon Bailey. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A proposed sports and recreation hub would potentially be developed in two stages, the Teviot Community Board heard last week.

A steering group has gained approval from the Central Otago District Council to redevelop the Millers Flat recreation reserve using a mix of funding including money from the former Faigan’s store in Millers Flat, and grants.

Council parks and recreation manager Gordon Bailey said there would be no cost to the council for the redevelopment.

The group proposed developing new courts on an old bowling green site and a pump track and relocating and upgrading the playground.

While the entire project was expected to cost about $664,000, the steering group had confirmed funding of $419,500 and wanted to begin the project with that, Mr Bailey said.

It planned to begin with the courts and pump track only and would complete the rest of the project when funding was available.

Board member Curtis Pannett asked if the steering group could guarantee the courts would be completed in time for the Millers Flat School tournament, which is held during the first weekend in August.

It was the biggest school sports event in Central Otago and 1500 children were set to arrive last Saturday for this year’s event.

If the courts were not completed it would have a major impact on the tournament, Mr Pannett said.

Cr Sally Feinerman said the steering group had enough money now to complete the courts and that would be given priority.

The board unanimously agreed to recommend to the council that the project go ahead according to the priorities discussed.