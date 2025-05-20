Tender awarded to Apex

Patrick Keenan. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Central Otago District Council has awarded the $14.7 million tender to design and construct Cromwell’s new water treatment plant and borefield upgrades to New Zealand-owned and based Apex Water.

Council capital projects programme manager Patrick Keenan said the project was a significant step forward in ensuring the growing Cromwell community would have a sustainable and secure water supply.

Construction was due to begin shortly with the work concentrated near the Alpha Street playgrounds, waterfront and McNab Rd.

"It is exciting to get to the next stage of this project and start delivering tangible progress," he said.

This would be Apex’s first major collaboration with the council.

"We’re looking forward to seeing their expertise benefit the Cromwell community"

Apex Water is known for its work preserving and enhancing the natural environment, a value that aligned with the council’s goals for sustainable water management.

"The new water treatment plant and upgraded bores are part of a larger council initiative to meet the increased water demand driven by Cromwell’s population growth," he said.

The Cromwell water upgrade programme was a multi-stage initiative designed to enhance and water capacity and compliance.

With the pipeline component completed, the focus had shifted to stage 2, which included detailed design, procurement and construction of the treatment plants and bore upgrades.

Once completed, the facility would employ advanced ultraviolet treatment, significantly improving the safety and quality of Cromwell’s water by addressing protozoal risks, he said.

Council water services customer service and compliance leader Philippa Bain said the enhanced treatment process would provide even greater protection from waterborne illnesses, and the taste and feel of the water was expected to remain consistent.

Mr Keenan said the project team would communicate the ongoing developments with the community and key stakeholders as the project moved forward.

Stage 2 is expected to be completed late this year.

— APL