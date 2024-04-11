Vigilante activity alleged after assault

Police had a busy weekend in Central Otago with allegations of vigilante activity and drug dealing as well as road spikes being used to stop a vehicle at Raes Junction on Sunday afternoon.

Senior Constable Graham Perkins, of Alexandra, said there were complaints on Saturday evening from people in Alexandra of three youths running in and out of properties and of an assault on a 19-year-old man.

The alleged victim did not contact police and members of their family had driven around the town looking for the youths who had allegedly committed the assault.

That led to an unrelated youth and their parent going to police saying they had been threatened with a knife.

The youths, aged 15 and 16, were being dealt with in relation to the incidents, Snr Const Perkins said.

People needed to contact police if they had been a victim of crime, he said.

Road spikes were used to stop a vehicle at Raes Junction on Sunday afternoon.

Police had been contacted by someone concerned for the wellbeing of the driver who was travelling from Lawrence to Alexandra.

A decision was made to use spikes to stop them and they were arrested without incident, Snr Const Perkins said.

Less fortunate was the driver stopped on the Ettrick-Roxburgh road because the trailer they were towing had no tail lights.

They were found to be driving with a breath alcohol level of 250mcg while required to have an alcohol interlock on their vehicle.

An interlock device breath tested the driver before starting a vehicle and would not start if any alcohol was detected, which suggested they had found a way to circumvent the device, he said.

Ranfurly police dealt with a variety of offending from issuing 31 speeding tickets to a reported burglary and dealing with alleged poaching.

Three men were found on a farm in the Lindis Pass area with a deer they had shot.

The trio claimed to be unaware they had crossed the boundary of the property they had permission to hunt on despite having a map with them.

The deer was confiscated and handed to the farmer on whose property it was shot.

The serial numbers of the firearms were taken and police were considering impounding the vehicle used.

Police could seize firearms and vehicles in cases of poaching, Snr Const Perkins said.

In Ranfurly a man was seen on CCTV to be on private property and the resident called police.

No charges had been laid at this stage.

Breaches of liquor bans areas had become a problem in Cromwell with people drinking in the ban area before going to licensed premises.

Infringement notices, with $200 instant fines attached, were issued at the weekend to people drinking in the heritage precinct area.

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Cromwell and was remanded to appear in the Dunedin District Court later this week on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of cannabis (for supply).

When his vehicle was stopped and searched in addition to a loaded rifle and ammunition police also found cash, meth utensils, scales, knives and multiple cellphones.

Police initially stopped the man as there was a warrant for his arrest for breaching probation.