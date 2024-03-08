Friday, 8 March 2024

Works of art of all kinds exhibited

    By Julie Asher
    Goldie, 3, left, and Lockie, 5, Hill, of Gibbston Valley, are mesmerised by a mermaid quilt at the Arts Centre Exhibition in Cromwell on Saturday. PHOTOS: JULIE ASHER
    Sally Angus, of Wanaka, and Arts Central Exhibition president PK Maracin, right, examine a woven scarf created by Ms Maracin and bought by Ms Angus. The arts group held its third annual exhibition at the weekend.
    Yvonne Hall, left, and her daughter Jennifer Hall, both of Cromwell, view embroidered and sewn items made by Mrs Hall. In contrast to her mother’s work, Ms Hall exhibited jewellery and tutus crocheted from fine copper wire.

    They came from far and wide to admire and acquire.

    The third annual Arts Central Exhibition (Ace) was held in Cromwell at the weekend in a new venue.

    Ace chairwoman PK Maracin said the hall in Alpha Street was larger and had more natural light than the space they had previously used.

    The exhibition was cash and carry so people could buy a piece and take it home with them.

    Nearly 100 items were on display from 35 Central Otago artists.

    Items came in diverse mediums such as crocheted wire tutus, hand-sewn dolls, painting, photography and ceramics.

    Ms Maracin said about half the artists displaying work were new to Ace, offering new creations and mediums.

    "Crafting by hand takes time, effort, skill and desire.

    "Often this isn’t a hobby, it’s a living and a life.

    "The only way art continues to exist is when people make an effort to support it."

     

