Covid locations: Lake Tekapo, Wanaka, Queenstown

Holidaymakers enjoyed the aroma of the Wanaka Lavender Farm over the holiday period. PHOTO: LAURA SMITH

The Ministry of Health has revealed new locations of interest in the South today following confirmed cases in Queenstown, Dunedin, Gore and Invercargill this week.

The first location is a cafe in Lake Tekapo which has been labelled as high-risk.

Listed this morning was Mackenzies Cafe Bar & Grill Lake Tekapo on Sunday 06 February (5pm - 5.45pm).

People who were at the cafe at this time are considered close contacts and asked to self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

Further isolation and testing requirements are provided by Public Health.

The second location listed today is in Wanaka.

People who visited the Wanaka Lavendar Farm on Monday 07 February between 12.30pm and 1.30pm are being asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result."

Four locations in Queenstown were listed at noon.

New World Remarkables Park - Sunday 06 February (7:30 am - 7:45 am)

Close contact Cowboy Qt Ltd Queenstown - Sunday 06 February (7pm - 10pm) Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

Cowboy Qt Ltd Queenstown - Sunday 06 February (7pm - 10pm) Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Close contact Queenstown Events Centre Gym - Tuesday 08 February from (6:45 pm - 9pm) You are a CLOSE CONTACT if you went to the gym. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

Queenstown Events Centre Gym - Tuesday 08 February from (6:45 pm - 9pm) You are a CLOSE CONTACT if you went to the gym. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Queenstown Events Centre - Tuesday 08 February from (6:45 pm - 9pm) You are a CASUAL CONTACT if you were only in the shopping complex and not in the gym.

Locations in Dunedin have still not been listed despite a confirmed case.

This Ministry of Health website does say not all exposure events will become locations of interest if health officials can identify everyone who may have been exposed (for example, a flight, a hairdresser with booked appointments, a private social event).

These are considered private exposure events and you will be contacted by a district health board, the Ministry of Health or a district health board public health unit. Please follow their advice.

For more information on what to do if you were at a location of interest at the times listed, visit the Ministry of Health locations of interest page.

Earlier story: Invercargill and Gore cases