Covid-19 response meetings

Ebel Kremer

As part of the Fiordland community response to Covid-19, two meetings will be held this week in Te Anau for residents to learn and share ideas about what the future could look like.

The compounded effect of the February floods and Covid-19 on the Fiordland economy has been felt by many local businesses, a portion of which rely on visitor spending.

Two meetings will be held this week — an ideas forum tomorrow and a migrant worker meeting on Wednesday.

Southland deputy mayor Ebel Kremer said the ideas forum was to gather ideas on ways to support local businesses as well as stimulate the economy, while the migrant worker meeting was to discuss how migrant workers could be assisted.

"There’s about 85 to 90 migrants still here in Te Anau, so we’re going to see how we can help them," he said.

The migrant worker meeting will include a presentation from Immigration New Zealand, Emergency Management Southland and Great South as well as information relating to visas and immigration, options for repatriation, migrant welfare and ongoing employment in New Zealand.

More information, including on registration, can be found on the Fiordland Community Board Facebook page.

The ideas forum will be held tomorrow at 5.30pm, while the migrant worker meeting will be on Wednesday at 4.30pm. Both meetings will be held at the Te Anau Club.