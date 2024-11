Westland Funeral Services. Photo: Facebook

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a funeral home on the West Coast this afternoon.

A crew from the Greymouth station was called to the "structure fire" at Westland Funeral Services on Tainui St at 1.39pm on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the fire was put out and the crew had left the scene by about 3pm.

The minor blaze did not cause any damage to the funeral home.