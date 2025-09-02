Milford Rd being assessed, snow for alpine passes

The Milford Road at Forks this morning. PHOTO: MILFORD ROAD ALLIANCE

Southland's Milford Road is set to open mid-morning, following heavy snow and a heightened threat of avalanche.

MetService has issued snowfall warnings for State Highway 94, as well as the Crown Range Road and the Lindis Pass (SH8) today.

Snow has caused disruption to the Milford Road since Friday and the forecast is for more, plus heavy rain throughout the week.

Milford Road Alliance said the road was expected to reopen from East Gate (Hollyford) to Donne River (Westgate) about 10am today, once the risk of avalanche, currently moderate, becomes manageable and snow is cleared.

MetService said periods of snow were expected above 700 metres until about 10am. Expect 1cm to 3cm of snow in addition to the snow which has already accumulated.

The state highway, a popular tourist road to Milford Sound, was expected to remain open overnight.

However, more disruption to travel and closures were possible from late on Wednesday, it advised.

Milford Road forecast

Tuesday: Rain falling as snow above 700m, clearing from afternoon

Wednesday: Fine at first, showers turning to rain in evening

Thursday: Rain, with heavy falls

Friday: Rain, heavy at times, falling as snow near the Homer Tunnel

Saturday: Snow showers

Snow showers for alpine passes

MetService said snow showers may affect the highest parts of the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, from 8am until noon, where 1cm to 2cm of snow may accumulate above about 800 metres, and on the Lindis Pass in Central Otago for a couple of hours until 10am.

A spokesman for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said chains should be carried if heading over Crown Range this morning.

In Canterbury, snow showers were expected to affect the Arthur's Pass (SH73) and the Lewis Pass (SH7) from mid-morning until early afternoon, where up to 2cm could accumulate on the highest parts of these roads.