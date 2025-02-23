Academic accolade shocks student

St Kevin’s College student Janelle Casitas, 17, has received an IGCSE Cambridge literature award. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

"I’m still in shock."

St Kevin’s College year 13 student Janelle Casitas, has come top in New Zealand for Cambridge IGCSE Literature in English at the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards.

Cambridge International Education is a leading provider of international qualifications for young students.

Janelle received the IGCSE Cambridge literature award, putting her in the top cohort internationally, at a formal prizegiving in Wellington yesterday.

Proud St Kevin’s College principal Jo Walshe said the award was an incredible achievement.

The year 13 student herself was still reeling from the news when she spoke to the Oamaru Mail this week prior to the prizegiving.

"When Ms Walshe first told me, I didn’t believe her ... I was completely shocked. I’m still in shock," she said.

Ms Walshe said she was very happy for Janelle.

Janelle had demonstrated "incredible tenacity" and dedication in attaining to such a high degree when English was her second language, Ms Walshe said.

"She’s quite quick to shrug it off and say, ‘oh, no, I didn’t do anything really’, but that’s not true.

"She is a real worker, and a lot of our Filipino students are incredibly hard workers.

"That’s an ethos that their parents and their community instil into them," Ms Walshe said.

The award was also gratifying for the school’s English department and its "passionate teachers".

Janelle paid tribute to her English teacher, Si Johnston, and her previous English teacher, Nicholas Bristow.

Mr Johnston said he was thrilled for Janelle.

"I’m so proud. I think she is by far one of the most exceptional students I’ve had the pleasure to work with.

"It’s an absolute credit to the hard work she does.

"She is innately gifted, and she doesn’t take it for granted," he said.

Janelle came from the Philippines to New Zealand as a 2-year-old.

Her parents were ecstatic over her win.

"They are so excited, they’re more excited than I probably am. They expect it from me," Janelle said.

Prior to her Cambridge exam, Janelle had spent two months in the Philippines on holiday and returned to only do "two hours’ cramming".

17-year-old Janelle attended Hampden School before going to St Kevin’s.