Dogs mauled cat to death in front of owner

An Oamaru woman had an hour to say goodbye to her dogs "Simba" and "Pumba" after they savagely mauled a 15-year-old cat to death before its owner’s eyes.

On April 21, both of Adriana Manu’s pets were categorised as menacing dogs by the Waitaki District Council, a classification which required them to be muzzled in public.

A month later, the dogs were seized by an animal management officer after they wandered away from their home, the Oamaru District Court heard this week.

Mrs Manu’s property was fully fenced and could only be accessed via a large gate, which she had locked before leaving home for the day.

After learning her dogs had been wandering around the neighbourhood, the owner said she was certain a friend must have visited her property and accidentally left the gate open.

Mrs Manu accepted she could have done more to prevent her animals from roaming, as this was not the first time they had escaped.

About 12.30pm on May 21, Simba and Pumba wandered on to a property in Waltham St and found a 15-year-old cat named Bob in a patch of vegetation.

They briefly chased the cat to a fence line before catching it and taking it on to the street.

The cat’s owner saw the dogs toss the feline around by its neck, then play a game of "tug of war" with it, court documents said.

A neighbour intervened and retrieved the cat, but it was too late.

Mrs Manu fully co-operated with the proceedings and allowed the council to take ownership of her dogs.

In December last year, they were destroyed.

Counsel Diane Vidallon said her client had an hour to say farewell to her dogs before they were euthanised, and she was very remorseful.

"She empathises with the owner as she understands what it’s like to lose a pet ... a pet she considered a family member," Ms Vidallon said.

Judge Dominic Dravitzki called the situation "hugely upsetting" and fined Mrs Manu $800 — $400 of which will go to the cat owner.

