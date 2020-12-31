Gave full support for all things Hampden

o-hampdentraffic3.jpg Elizabeth Norton, together with her late husband, Trevor, has been a tireless contributor to the Hampden community.PHOTO: ODT FILES

Temuka

For services to the community

Elizabeth Norton, together with her late husband, Trevor, has contributed to the Hampden community through a range of organisations and activities.

Mrs Norton was an active supporter of the Hampden Hall committee for several years and an active supporter of the Hampden Moeraki Promotions Group.

She assisted her husband in organising the Hampden Heritage Trail Map and associated Information Board at Hampden Hall.

She was a committee member for the Hampden 130 years celebration, acting as treasurer and helping to organise a range of events.

She was secretary of Hampden Community Energy from 2007 to 2017 and was very involved in setting up the Hampden Recycle Centre Top Tip Shop, which has provided financial support to many community projects.

She was treasurer for the Hampden Market Committee, helped to set up the monthly market and ran a stall with her husband.

She has been treasurer for the Hampden Library and Secretary for Hampden Rural Women, which she helped rescue when it was in danger of closure.

For six years she was a member of the team producing a monthly newsletter for the Hampden-Moeraki community.

Mrs Norton and her husband organised a concert in the Hampden Presbyterian Church in 2012 to convince the Church authorities to retain the premises as a cultural centre for locals.