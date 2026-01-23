Junior tournament being revived

Robin Jamieson. PHOTO: ODT FILES

North Otago Tennis is bringing back its junior open this weekend.

More than 30 youngsters will take the court in the first junior tournament held by the club in "a number of years", North Otago Tennis coach Robin Jamieson said.

"Junior numbers have definitely been increasing with the competitive players and we’ve got our own rep teams up and running this year so I thought it would be a chance for us to test our players against some of the other players from the other regions.

"There’s some good wee players that are coming to play and it’s [split into age ranges] 10s, 12s and 14s, so it’s a good number of entries."

The junior calendar for North Otago players was relatively sparse unless they travelled out of the region to either Dunedin or Timaru.

Jamieson said he was looking forward to "getting our players back out on court again".

"We’ve had a break since before Christmas. It’s been a good five or six weeks since some of them have played a lot of tennis.

"It’s a good start off to the [second half of] the season and get some match play under their belt."

Players from Southland, Otago and Timaru will take part.

Jamieson was excited to see the North Otago players go up against some new competition.

"I’m sure they’ll do well."