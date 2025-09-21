Penguin visitor exhibition takes off

Oamaru Penguins science and environmental manager Dr Philippa Agnew (left) and operation and commercial general manager Cyndi Christensen check out the nesting display as part of the new visitor exhibition unveiled yesterday. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Oamaru Penguins has unveiled its highly anticipated revamped visitor exhibition.

It features a 180-degree animated film detailing the history of penguin evolution, as well as a hands-on research lab where visitors become honorary penguin scientists and an interactive "Build-a-Penguin" station where visitors can design their own digital penguin.

Oamaru Penguins science and environmental manager Dr Philippa Agnew loved seeing the reactions of the guests at Monday’s unveiling.

"We’ve been living it so we know exactly what it is and what’s happening and how it all looks, but when other people come into the space and view it and you see their reaction and how much they love it, it’s just like ‘wow’."

Operation and commercial general manager Cyndi Christensen agreed.

"You know you’ve hit the mark when adults love it."

While the penguin viewings at night were already a hit, the new visitor exhibition would offer a better experience for visitors during the day, Dr Agnew said.

"If they can’t stay for the evening to view the penguins, then they’re still able to really enjoy everything.

"People can find out more and engage with the space if they’re coming through the day."

A group from Fenwick School visited the new exhibit last week.

"We had to pull them out of the rooms to take them out to the colony. They just absolutely loved it," Ms Christensen said.

Exhibition highlights also include:

■ Build-a-Penguin interactive — where families design their own penguin and snap a selfie.

■ Meet the Colony wall — a mural and data-driven display showing how Ōamaru’s penguin population has flourished through decades of protection.

■ Live science insights — featuring tracking technology, nest box innovations, and predator control.

■ Mandarin language app — welcoming the colony’s Chinese visitors.

■ Outdoor wayfinding and storytelling — connecting the exhibition to the living colony outside.

To celebrate the unveiling, Oamaru Penguins is welcoming Waitaki District residents to visit for free this week.

The attraction also released a new name and logo.

"We’re still the same world-class colony, just with a fresh face and a wider lens," Dr Agnew said.

"The name ‘Ōamaru Penguins’ better reflects everything we do — from protecting little penguins to sharing their story with the world."

The new logo brought a contemporary edge to the much-loved colony, honouring the kororā while positioning the brand for the future, Dr Agnew said.