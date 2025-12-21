Phase two of event centre set

An impression of what the Network Waitaki Event Centre grandstand will look like. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Waitaki’s "Place of Dreams" remains on track to be built at Oamaru’s Centennial Park.

Waitaki District Council last week approved a partial transfer of an $800,000 project underspend on phase one to cover a $500,000 fundraising shortfall that will allow the multimillion-dollar Network Waitaki Event Centre build to seamlessly progress to phase two.

However, in doing so the council voted to overrule the previous council’s promise that any underspend on phase one would be returned to ratepayers.

Speaking at Tuesday’s full council meeting, North Otago Rugby Football Union chairwoman Sene Naoupu said the project was truly a tri-agency effort with the union, the Event Centre Fundraising Trust and the council working collaboratively to deliver a responsible, community-focused project.

"With approval we can confidently engage in our funders starting January 2026, secure remaining commitments and proceed with certainty to deliver phase two effectively and efficiently and responsibly.

"As you all know, Apollo Projects, our experienced delivery partner is scheduled to conclude phase one in February 2026 and to maintain seamless construction, secure contract availability and avoid delays, phase two must commence immediately post vacation."

Development of the second phase was more than bricks and mortar, Ms Naoupu said.

"That’s the place of dreams for the next generation.

"So when you ask me the impact, it is the future-proofing of the region in general.

"This ensures the project is delivered efficiently, on schedule and within budget."

Ms Naoupu emphasised phase two funding would come from community philanthropy, sponsors and existing sources, not new ratepayer funds.

"Phase two [will] benefit all sports, youth pathways, schools, regional and national comps and building on the legacy of phase one, we can create a vibrant hub for the next hundred years. It is about more than just rugby."

The entire project was expected to cost $32.85m.

Event Centre Fundraising Trust chairman Kevin Malcolm also pointed out the trust was not requesting additional council funding beyond the previously approved $15.6m for phase one.

Phase two would not require council funding although if the council granted the request, the $500,000, would essentiality be seen as seed funding, which would be required to be in place when the trust was asking for funds from other providers.

Waitaki District Mayor Melanie Tavendale said the decision was not an easy one, given the previous council’s resolution and an ongoing cost-of-living crisis for ratepayers.

"This is a massive decision for us to make.

"The government identified recreation facilities as one of local government’s core services they want us to focus on.

"With strong community support for this centre at every point we have consulted on it — we are looking forward to delivering a completed events centre and grandstand in 2026."

Cr Rebecca Ryan said the facility was somewhere the whole community could come together.

"The event centre itself is a once a generation investment for our district and it’s about so much more than sport.

"It’s about wellbeing, it’s about pride, it’s about opportunity, it’s about our future, particularly for our young people."

Waitaki ratepayers and residents group chairman Ray Henderson said the decision amounted to "another handout" for the project.

"This is on top of the ‘up to $10m’ donation, the $5m extra funding and the $600,000 from grandstand depreciation, already granted.

"Council could have kept this contingency funding to make the major part of their loan requirement only $9.5m but have decided that [the union] have more right to ratepayers’ money than the actual ratepayers.

"This is a very poor decision."

Phase two has been costed at $5.75m and comprises of replacement Grandstand seating, office space suitable for North Otago Rugby, storage and public toilets for field sports, as well as additional changing facilities to enable both field sports and event centre activities to occur at the same time.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Malcolm confirmed the grandstand would hold 450-500 seats.

"The trust congratulates councillors on their decision to allow us to complete Stage 2 and deliver this amazing opportunity to our community. Let’s get it built and let the fun begin."