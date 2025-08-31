Poet Laureate seeks to make Victorian precinct into poetry hub

NZ Poet Laureate Dr Robert Sullivan. PHOTO: ANDREW ASHTON

Oamaru’s Victorian precinct could become the nation’s poetry hub, if New Zealand’s newest Poet Laureate has his way.

Reidston poet and author Robert Sullivan has been named New Zealand’s new Poet Laureate.

Dr Sullivan (Ngā puhi), an Associate Professor of creative writing at Massey University, said he was "very grateful" to receive the laureateship, telling the Oamaru Mail he hoped to be bringing as much poetry and creativity to Oamaru as he could in his new role.

"I think the main thing is to help promote poetry in New Zealand, you know, share the good word for the arts, and, in my time as Laureate, I hope I’ll be running some workshops to teach poetry writing, perhaps to younger people and I’ll do it from Oamaru as much as possible.

"I’d love to run it out of the Victorian precinct. If I could get a space there, that’d be great. I haven’t talked to anyone yet about making that happen, you know, but I’d love something to happen for, you know, the old art form of poetry because it’s such an old art."

Dr Sullivan said there was a connection with the coast between Oamaru and Moeraki that helped creativity.

"I hail from Kai Tahu on my Dad’s side, and so it really helps being on this coast, you know, Te Tai o Āraiteuru," Dr Sullivan said.

"Just knowing that our ancestors are in this area really helps because I believe in the energy of places.

"So, for me, it’s ancestral energy, but also it’s quite a joy to just walk around."

Dr Sullivan had special thanks for his university teacher Albert Wendt and the local poetry community in Oamaru and Dunedin.

Dr Sullivan sees his award as recognition of a "continuum" of Māori poets who are publishing rich and vibrant work.

"There are too many to name all of the Māori poets writing, composing and performing today but they inspire me through seeing our tūpuna in their soulful words," he said.

He said poetry did not have to rhyme.

"I’ve written a book in half each, rhyme and non-rhyme, all about Captain Cook, but that was for almost like an opera, a sung opera. So it depends on your purpose ... it’s really about where you’re at emotionally, poetry," Dr Sullivan said.

"So, the music of poetry isn’t always rhyme.

"It’s the sound of words sounding right on the line. Each line of a poem has its own music.

"It’s whether you are happy with that music yourself as the poet."

The value of the New Zealand Poet Laureate Award is $150,000 over a three-year period.

The Laureate receives $40,000 per year, with the balance held by the National Library to cover travel costs and participation in literary events.

Making the announcement last week, on National Poetry Day, Acting National Librarian Te Pouhuaki Gina Smith described Dr Sullivan’s appointment as recognition for a distinctive and important voice of poetry in New Zealand.