UN trip opens eyes to world

East Otago High School student Sam Paton, with his notebook from his trip with the United Nations Youth New Zealand, was back at school yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

An Otago student has returned from a United Nations trip with a head full of ideas and hopes to encourage his rural classmates to become future leaders.

East Otago High School head student Sam Paton, 17, just got back from a 28-day journey with the United Nations Youth New Zealand on a Global Development Tour.

He visited top institutions in Boston, New York, London, Brussels and Paris, including Harvard and Columbia universities.

He said the trip was life-changing and altered his perspective of the world.

"I was a little stumped for words.

"You get to see what these people are actually doing, and it was amazing."

Before Sam went on the trip, he was keen to study law and political science but came back inspired to look into international relations and policy.

"I realised behind closed doors you’ve got hundreds of writers for politicians, policy makers and different organisations, and policy is a powerful way to influence real change."

He said going into policy was a great way to have your community’s voice heard.

He was proud to represent Otago and Southland on the trip.

"It was really cool to be able to advocate for my community."

Sam wanted to encourage other rural students to look for careers outside of the trades and aspire to take on leadership roles in the community.

"Often, I feel like there is a gap between rural and urban communities.

"Rural communities feel kind of isolating but they’re such a force to be reckoned with."