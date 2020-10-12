16 reports of vehicles being tampered with in resort

Queenstown police are hunting for clues after multiple reports of tampered vehicles in Shotover Country at the weekend.

Officers received 16 reports of "interference with vehicles" on Sunday morning, including one that had been moved from a house.

Some non-significant items were missing and others vehicles had been rifled through or had their handles tried during the incidents between Saturday night and Sunday morning, Queenstown Senior Sergeant Paula Enoka said.

Forensics had been called in and police were appealing for any information.

Snr Sgt Enoka said anybody who suspected their vehicle had been accessed should contact the police.

"Keep your vehicles locked when you're not using them and if you have anything of value, keep it on you or out of sight."

She said extra patrols had been deployed in the area and the police were hoping it was a one off.

