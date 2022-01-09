Covid: Two Queenstown locations of interest

Queenstown's SkyCity Casino has been named a location of interest by the Ministry of Health. Photo: Google Maps

A Queenstown casino and hotel have been named as Covid-19 locations of interest by the Ministry of Health.

The ministry's website lists SkyCity Casino in Beach St as a location of interest on January 1 between 5.50pm and 7.30pm.

It also lists Oaks Club Suites in Frankton Rd as a location of interest between 9.30pm on December 30 to 8.30am on January 2.

Anyone at either location during those times was asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after they were exposed.

If symptoms developed, they should get a test and stay at home until they get a negative test result.

The ministry also said there were 85 new community cases of Covid-19 picked up over the past two days: 57 in Auckland, seven in Waikato, one in Taranaki, 16 in Bay of Plenty, two in Lakes and two in Wellington.

There are 31 people in hospital, including two in ICU. Of those hospitalised, one is in Northland, two are in Tauranga, and the rest are in Auckland's hospitals. The average age of those in hospital is 58.

There were also 64 new cases identified at the border over the past two days. Most of those cases are expected to be the Omicron variant but the Ministry of Health did not provide details.