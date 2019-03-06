'Major' Queenstown announcement tomorrow

Jim Boult. Photo: ODT files

Queenstown Lakes District Council says it will make a major announcement of "national significance'' at 12.15pm tomorrow.

It is staying tight-lipped on the details, but in a statement said Mayor Jim Boult will make an announcement of "major significance to the Queenstown Lakes District" at the council chambers.

The announcement also held national significance, it said.

The announcement would be followed by an urgent item to be considered by the full council at 1pm.

A council spokesman confirmed no other officials or dignitaries were expected to be at the announcement.