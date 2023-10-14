National cruising in Southland electorate

Joseph Mooney is leading by a landslide in the Southland electorate. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

The mood is light-hearted and jovial at Southland MP Joseph Mooney's election party in Queenstown.

With 29% of the votes counted, Mr Mooney is leading by a landslide in the Southland electorate, with 11,194 candidate votes, ahead of Labour's Simon McCallum (2918) and the Green's Dave Kennedy (1528).

National's also streaking ahead with the party vote, in front with 9044 votes ahead of Labour (3116) and Act (2507).

About 30 people so far have gathered at Joe's Garage at Frankton's Five Mile, including members of the National Party and Mr Mooney's friends and family.

Mr Mooney said he was not ready to pop the champagne cork yet, telling the Otago Daily Times he was unlikely to call it until about 80% of votes had been counted.

"It's going to be an exciting night seeing all the results coming in - New Zealanders have spoken and I'm looking forward to seeing what they've got to say."