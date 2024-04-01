Next gen strut their stuff

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Queenstown mountain biking tyros took several podium spots at last weekend’s South Island School MTB champs at Coronet Peak.

In the cross country, Jessie Young (Shotover Primary) came second in the under-13 girls, with Lola Lambert (Remarkables Primary) in third, while in the downhill Wakatipu High’s Rory Meek (left, U20) came first overall, while his classmate, Lewis Laird (U15), finished third.

Fellow WHS student Indy Deavoll (U17) won the overall female DH title, and in the enduro won the stage 1 Coronet XC and came second in the stage 2 Dirt Serpent to win the female general classification.