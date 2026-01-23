Queenstown tourist attraction a dream result

Experiencing The Dreamery. PHOTOS: PHILIP CHANDLER

Overlooking Queenstown’s Village Green is a unique tourist attraction that is opening this Saturday.

An immersive multimedia experience, The Dreamery features seven looped-together rooms comprising sensory experiences you can not only see, but touch, feel and hear.

It is the combined brainchild of local couple Rosanne Donaldson-Sharpe and Ben Sharpe, who’ve had about 15 and 20 years’ experience, respectively, working for Sir Ian Taylor’s computer graphics company, Animation Research.

Queenstown-raised Sharpe, whose mum’s former local councillor Kirsty Sharpe, and Dunedin-raised Donaldson-Sharpe, a former fashion photographer who’s captured the likes of singer-songwriter Annie Lennox, have collaborated on projects since 2009 when they worked on Formula One for the BBC for a year.

"We just wanted to do some sort of tourist experience, we wanted to create something quite unique," Sharpe says.

"You can be in a scene from your dream, basically, in any different room," Donaldson-Sharpe adds.

Rosanne Donaldson-Sharpe and Ben Sharpe cozying up in the fur room.

Having first 3D-modelled their ideas, they’ve created, for example, a ‘water room’ where you can touch and interact with a waterfall and splashy pond in front of it, a very tactile cold-weather ‘fur room’, a Fiordland-inspired ‘forest room’ and a multi-mirror ‘infinity’ or ‘galaxy room’.

"It’s all designed so you can get really awesome photographs and videos," Sharpe says.

"Our dream job, once the business is running smoothly, would be just focusing purely on the exhibitions and updating things."

Open 11am till 9pm, seven days a week, The Dreamery’s pricing is $35 for adults and $25 for children.

Sharpe: "We wanted to create something that was in town, but wasn’t crazy-Queenstown expensive."

The couple estimate people will take 45 minutes to an hour to go through the gallery.