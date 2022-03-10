Record 918 new cases in South

There are 918 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Southern DHB area today, a record daily number.

There are 13 people in southern hospitals with the disease, and two in hospital in Timaru.

The southern numbers come as the country records 21,015 new cases today. There are 845 people in hospital with Covid across New Zealand, 16 in ICU.

The previous highest daily total in the South was 914 cases, reported on Tuesday this week.

The new cases are in (PCR & RAT): Northland (689), Auckland (7,234), Waikato (2,016), Bay of Plenty (1,392), Lakes (632), Hawke’s Bay (700), MidCentral (653), Whanganui (156), Taranaki (524), Tairāwhiti (353), Wairarapa (170), Capital and Coast (1,858), Hutt Valley (1,103), Nelson Marlborough (449), Canterbury (2,021), South Canterbury (109), Southern (918), West Coast (26); Unknown (12).

There are also 15 new cases at the border today.

Those in hospital are in: Northland: 78; Auckland 159; Waitematā 154; Counties Manukau 196; Waikato: 71; BOP: 23; Lakes: 9; Tairāwhiti: 4, Hawke’s Bay: 21; Taranaki: 10; MidCentral: 17; Whanganui: 3; Hutt Valley: 17; Capital and Coast: 46; Nelson Marlborough: 4; Canterbury: 18; Timaru: 2; Southern: 13.

The average age of current hospitalisations is 54.