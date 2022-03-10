Thursday, 10 March 2022

Record 918 new cases in South

    1. Regions

    There are 918 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Southern DHB area today, a record daily number.

    There are 13 people in southern hospitals with the disease, and two in hospital in Timaru.

    The southern numbers come as the country records 21,015 new cases today. There are 845 people in hospital with Covid across New Zealand, 16 in ICU.

    The previous highest daily total in the South was 914 cases, reported on Tuesday this week.

    The new cases are in (PCR & RAT): Northland (689), Auckland (7,234), Waikato (2,016), Bay of Plenty (1,392), Lakes (632), Hawke’s Bay (700), MidCentral (653), Whanganui (156), Taranaki (524), Tairāwhiti (353), Wairarapa (170), Capital and Coast (1,858), Hutt Valley (1,103), Nelson Marlborough (449), Canterbury (2,021), South Canterbury (109), Southern (918), West Coast (26); Unknown (12).

    There are also 15 new cases at the border today.

    Those in hospital are in:  Northland: 78; Auckland 159; Waitematā 154; Counties Manukau 196; Waikato: 71; BOP: 23; Lakes: 9; Tairāwhiti: 4, Hawke’s Bay: 21; Taranaki: 10; MidCentral: 17; Whanganui: 3; Hutt Valley: 17; Capital and Coast: 46; Nelson Marlborough: 4; Canterbury: 18; Timaru: 2; Southern: 13.

    The average age of current hospitalisations is 54.

     

     

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter