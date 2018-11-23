Rivers high but threat eases in South

a-ophirfloods.jpg The Manuherikia River floods the outskirts of the Ophir township. Photo: Central Otago District Council

Though rivers remain high in Otago, forecast weekend rain is not expected to bring levels above those seen earlier in the week, the regional council says.

The Manuherikia is still in flood but has now peaked, the Otago Regional Council said in a statement late this afternoon.

Snowmelt may continue to feed into the river, but with no significant rain forecast in this part of Otago, flows were unlikely to exceed today’s peak in coming days, it said.

Earlier in the day, the Ophir district was on standby for sandbagging as the swollen Manuherikia continued to rise. Sandbags were available from the Ophir Hall for residents.

Elsewhere, rain and snowmelt may slow drainage of the Taieri, which was expected to remain high throughout the weekend.

The East Taieri Upper Pond was still very full and draining very slowly.

While the Clutha remains high it was expected to continue to fall slowly, with no rain forecast in this catchment over the weekend, ORC said.

In North Otago, rainfall may approach MetService warning criteria on Sunday. This could see the Kakanui rising, though it was not expected to reach the levels seen earlier in the week.

ORC staff would continue to monitor flows and flood schemes closely through the weekend, with flood managers and field staff rostered 24/7.

Meanwhile, the MetService says daytime heating and local wind convergence were expected to produce a few showers about inland parts of the South Island this afternoon and evening. Some of these showers could be heavy.

There was also a low chance of "one or two" thunderstorms about inland parts of Southland and Otago in the afternoon and early evening, which could bring heavy rain and hail.

In the Clutha the following areas remain under boil water notices:

North Bruce (including Tokoiti)

Glenkenich

North Richardson

Tuapeka West, Evans Flat

Waihola

Stirling township

Benhar

Cherry Lane

South Bruce

A water tanker has been brought to Suffolk St in Tapanui.

Conserve water notices have been issued in the following areas:

Balclutha

Milton

Tapanui

Tuapeka East

Balmoral 1 & 2