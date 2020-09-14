Monday, 14 September 2020

Appeal for witnesses after Waimate assault

    Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed an assault in Waimate at the weekend.

    Police said they were notified of the assault which took place in Queen St, between High St and Parsonage Rd between 10 and 10.30pm on Saturday.

    Police investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or who might have information that would help with our investigation.

    • Anyone who can help is asked to call 105 and quote file number 200913/4231.

     

