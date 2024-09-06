Coming together for restoration

Kate Mathers, of Christchurch, prepares some plant protectors during a working bee at the Otanomomo Scientific Reserve near Balclutha last Sunday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Reinforcements from across New Zealand joined local conservationists to help restore a Catlins reserve last Sunday.

South Otago Forest & Bird members welcomed a Department of Conservation-organised group taking part in two conservation projects during their foray south at the weekend.

After working to restore the Te Rere Reserve in Southland, participants from as far afield as the North Island and Christchurch arrived in Clutha to work on the Otanomomo Scientific Reserve, just south of Balclutha on State Highway 1.

Normally closed to the public, those taking part were excited to gain access to the 36ha reserve and do their bit for nature, South Otago Forest & Bird co-chair Jane Young said.

"We’ve had a group of about 20 locals and visitors who have joined us from all over the place this year. We do regular plantings at the reserve, but Doc [the Department of Conservation] organises this group annually to come and give things a push.

"We’ve been clearing weeds including the highly invasive Chilean flame creeper, and replanting cleared areas with natives grown at our nursery in the Catlins."

Mrs Young said species including kahikatea, cabbage trees (tī kōuka), wineberry (makomako) and Pittosporum were planted.

Otanomomo is an important remnant of a rare type of lowland alluvial podocarp/broadleaf forest, which once covered the Clutha River delta.

Kahikatea, rimu and mataī giants emerge from the canopy.

Mrs Young said it was heartening to see strong participation in the event aligning with NZ Conservation Week, which concludes on Sunday.

"We’ve been working on the reserve for more than a decade, and you can see it slowly and steadily changing each time you visit.

"We’re always looking at new ways to improve our efforts at the reserve, and this year we’ll be leaving a small section of cleared area to see how that fares without being actively planted."

Those wishing to take part in regular working bees could join the group on the second Sunday of each month, she said.