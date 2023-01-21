Former army officer takes on healthcare role

Incoming Clutha Health First chief executive Sharon Mason surveys her new domain in Balclutha this week. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

A trouble-shooting chief executive is expecting a trouble-free assignment in her new role.

Incoming Clutha Health First (CHF) chief executive Sharon Mason began her professional life on the battlefield, and has enjoyed resolving conflict and helping people work better together ever since.

UK born-and-bred, Mrs Mason trained as a nurse before joining the British Army as an officer in her 20s.

A series of tours ensued, including a spell under fire in Bosnia, where she also met her future husband — her commanding officer at the time.

On leaving the army together in 2000, the pair got married, and spent a year touring the world while deciding what to do next.

That brought them to New Zealand where, save for a brief spell in Tasmania, they had been ever since.

The self-described "change agent" said the majority of her professional roles since arriving in the southern hemisphere had been focused on trouble-shooting.

That made her posting at Clutha Health First unusual, she said.

"Let’s say I generally tend to be hired to leave organisations better off than I found them. Sometimes you need a leader who can make the tough decisions, get things working smoothly again, then move on.

"But Clutha Health First is a high-functioning organisation already, left in excellent shape by Ray [Anton, former CEO].

"In my few days here so far, I’ve been incredibly impressed with the team’s commitment to the community, and the levels of innovation and progress they’ve made as an integrated health facility, which would be the envy of any organisation."

That did not mean she would be seeking an easy ride, however.

"There are still areas where I feel I can add value, which is where my focus will lie.

"All health organisations need to successfully navigate the continuing health reforms, and part of that will be working more closely with Te Whatu Ora, and with iwi.

"Relationships and collaboration are key to ensuring our community gets the best outcome."

Describing her management style as "non-hierarchical", Mrs Mason said she would be learning about her new organisation from the ground up.

"I went out with the district nurses yesterday to remind myself of the sheer size and geographic isolation of parts of the district, and the challenges that brings.

"I want to look at what we can do to create a point of difference [for CHF], to attract and retain staff. There’s strength in working together to achieve that."

Having recovered successfully from cancer in 2005, the mother-of-one said little nowadays was able to faze her.

Spells as incident health controller for the Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, and navigating two severe floods as chief executive of Buller District Council during her most recent posting, had given her further insight into performing under pressure.

"Something I learnt in the army is that officers never run, and never shout.

"I don’t see that changing any time soon."

