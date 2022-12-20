Young rugby fans play with visiting heroes

REPORT & PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Highlanders lock Max Hicks stops Kaitangata rugby fan Cohen Twaddle (11) in his tracks during a community touch session at the Clutha Valley Rugby Club in Clydevale yesterday morning.

The squad visited several South Otago and Eastern Southland clubs on the way to its pre-season camp at Te Anau, taking a moment to connect with fans starved of face-to-face contact with their heroes during the past three years of Covid-19 restrictions.

Programme spokeswoman Katie Smith said outreach would be a "big focus" for the team next year.

"It lets the kids meet their heroes, and the boys who aren’t from down South to see what we’re all about here at grassroots level."

Valley former president Mark Shore said local youngsters were "stoked" to meet the players.

"It’s pretty awesome to see these guys out here today. Hopefully we’ll inspire a future generation of South Otago Highlanders to step up some day."