Armistice Day well attended

To honour and remember, about 50 people attended this year’s Armistice Day service in Invercargill.

Among those was Vicki Smith, who attended to honour her own father who was a returned serviceman.

About 50 people attended the Invercargill Armistice Day service this year. PHOTOS: LAURA SMITH

After she laid a poppy at the Invercargill Cenotaph she said it was important to remember the fallen.

Invercargill RSA chairman Norm Wilson, who was balloted into the army in 1972 and then served in the Territorial Force, agreed.

"It’s good to see a lot of younger people here, too."

The service was led by Awarua RSA president Ian Beker.

A Vietnam veteran, he said the service was well attended by a variety of veterans, local leaders and representatives and members of the public.

He believed respecting and remembering our forefathers allowed the country to progress.

"If we stopped commemorating the sacrifice by the thousands of people on the cenotaph, what is the point?"

Other services were held around Southland, including in Gore and Te Anau.

In honour of her father, Vicki Smith attended the Armistice Day service in Invercargill yesterday.

Gore RSA manager Steve Brinsdon said there was good attendance at the service in the town, of about 50 people.

"We had quite a lot of service personnel there."

Those included several World War 2 veterans.

A short commemorative service was held in Te Anau at Anzac Reserve.

There was an address by RSA Chaplain Craig Allan, followed by a poem by Ray Willets..

