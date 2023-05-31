Barge consent subject to provisos

The barge in Cascade Cove, Dusky Sound. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A court order will allow a prominent Wanaka aviation family to continue using its barge in a remote Fiordland sound for commercial purposes, but has clipped its wings in the process.

The Alpine Group, majority-owned by the Wallis family, appealed to the Environment Court last August after an Environment Southland commissioner rejected its resource consent application for the floating structure in Tamatea/Dusky Sound’s Cascade Cove.

The company, which uses the barge as a helipad for commercial boat excursions on the sound, lodged the application in 2021 to allow its shareholders and families to use it for overnight accommodation for up to 50 days a year.

The existing consent only allowed overnight accommodation in the event of emergencies or when adverse weather made flying off the barge unsafe.

It also sought to attach a floating dock, and to double its fuel storage tank capacity.

The application was rejected by an independent commissioner for the regional council last year following opposing submissions by several organisations.

However, the appeal was resolved after mediation with those organisations - the Department of Conservation, CRA8 Rock Lobster Industry Association Inc, Ngai Tahu’s Te Ao Marama Inc and Fiordland Marine Guardians.

In her consent order, Environment Court Judge Prudence Steven allowed the appeal in part and granted consent for the barge, subject to conditions agreed in mediation.

The seven pages of conditions attached to the order include the restriction of overnight accommodation for the same reasons allowed in the previous consent.

However, they also limit the number of helicopter landings permitted each day to five, and up to 52 landings a month.

The company must keep a log of all overnight stays, and the vessels and helicopters using the structure, and submit that information to the regional council on a quarterly basis.

It is allowed to install a floating dock, but the barge’s fuel tank capacity remains limited to 4600 litres.

The consent expires in 2037.