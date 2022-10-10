Close race comes down to 13 votes in Gore

The Gore District is on the brink of electing the youngest mayor in New Zealand history.

Preliminary results released yesterday have newcomer Ben Bell (23) just inches ahead of six-term mayor Tracy Hicks (70).

Mr Bell is on 2346 votes and Mr Hicks has 2333 votes.

With the 67 special votes to be counted on Thursday, it was still anyone’s race.

Mr Bell said he knew it was going to be close.

‘‘Everyone’s been saying it was 50:50 and I guess everyone was bang-on.

‘‘I think we’ve got a divided community regardless, so I think whoever gets in has a big job on their hands about pulling the Gore District back together and going in one direction, because we seem to be going in two separate ones at the moment.’’

As the election had gone on, he knew there was an appetite for change out in the community.

‘‘I was quietly confident,’’ he said.

‘‘From a lot of people not knowing me and coming all the way through to at least half the voter population wanting me in - that’s incredibly humbling.’’

Mr Hicks said in his 18 years as mayor, it was the tightest contest he had ever been involved in.

‘‘It’s certainly been an interesting election - quite different to anything I’ve had in the past.’’

Elections throughout the country seemed to be following a particular pattern, he said.

‘‘The message seems to be that no matter where you’re domiciled, people would like to see some change.’’

His opponent was a ‘‘fresh face’’, Mr Hicks said.

Tracy Hicks

‘‘The choice people were faced with was really chalk and cheese, both in terms of demographic and local government experience.

‘‘Democracy is democracy and we’ll see what happens at the end of the day.’’

While the mayoralty was still uncertain, the race for council has been more definitive.

Four new faces will be joining the council, with three councillors stepping down and Nick Grant failing to retain his Gore ward seat with only 1362 votes.

In the Gore ward, Paul McPhail was elected with 1667 votes and Robert McKenzie with 1431.

In the district-wide ward, Keith Hovell was elected with 2212 votes and Joe Stringer with 2639.

Mr McKenzie and Mr Stringer both ran with Mr Bell under the Team Hokonui ticket, with only Janeen Reti failing to be elected.

Steven Dixon has retained his seat on the Mataura Community Board and will be joined by four newcomers.

The Gore District saw 4794 votes cast with a voter turnout of 52.65%, excluding special votes.

