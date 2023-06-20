Dairy robber jailed for 18 months

A man who robbed an Invercargill dairy and threatened a worker with a butcher’s knife last year has been sent to prison.

Samuel Rangi Tipene Weston (35) was sentenced in the Invercargill District Court on Friday after pleading guilty to a raft of charges.

On August 28 at 6.45pm, Weston took a butcher’s knife to the Crinan St Dairy.

He was wearing dark clothing and a black ski-mask, the court heard.

The only staff member was a 61-year-old woman who had just finished cashing-up for the day.

The defendant came towards her holding the knife and repeated "put the money in the bag".

She put $75 into the black bag Weston provided.

He asked where the rest of the money was and brandished the knife so the victim could see it.

Petrified, she put another $600 cash into the bag.

"Now get the smokes," he demanded.

The worker put 21 packets of cigarettes and eight packets of tobacco into the bag.

Almost $2000 worth of cash and goods was never recovered.

As well as aggravated robbery, Weston also pleaded guilty to two charges of assault in a family relationship, threatening to do grievous bodily harm and possession of cannabis for supply.

Judge Russell Walker took into consideration the defendant’s difficult history.

"Your life story is nothing short of harrowing," he said.

Weston was "gutted" by what he had done, and regretted being an absent father to his son while in prison.

Judge Walker said he accepted the defendant was truly remorseful.

"I acknowledge that you have made attempts to leave behind your former lifestyle."

He sentenced Weston to 18 months’ imprisonment.

Because of his time spent in custody, he will be released from prison shortly.

