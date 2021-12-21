Dead leopard seal decapitated at Southland beach

Monkey Island. File photo

The Department of Conservation is appealing for information about a dead leopard seal which was decapitated over the weekend at Monkey Island in Southland.

DOC was first alerted to the dead animal last week and, after communicating with local Oraka Aparima rūnaka, it was decided to allow the animal to naturally decompose in the beach near Riverton.

However, the seal’s body was decapitated over the weekend, to the horror of both groups.

“This act is both incredibly disrespectful, and illegal under the Marine Mammals Protection Act”, says DOC Senior Biodiversity Ranger Ros Cole. “It is an offence to take any part of a marine mammal that has not naturally separated.”

The leopard seal’s disproportionately large head, massive jaws, impressive teeth and tremendous gape give it a snake-like appearance, Doc's website says.

They normally dwell in the Antarctic but visit New Zealand’s shores sometimes in autumn-winter.

It is not known why the seal may have come ashore in December.