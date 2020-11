The crash scene near Oreti Beach. Photo: Luisa Girao

Police have named the man who died in a crash in Invercargill at the weekend.

He was 43-year-old Kerry Peter Owens, of Invercargill.

Police were called to the scene in Dunns Rd, near Oreti Beach, about 1.30am on Saturday following reports of a vehicle crashing into a pole.

They confirmed that the driver died at the scene. No one else was involved in the crash.

Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death were ongoing.