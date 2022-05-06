Fitness feat to help cancer charity

Winton Volunteer Fire Brigade members Steve Turton (left) and Guy Johnstone, along with Carve Fitness instructor Kristie Finnegan, are looking forward to their 28-hour treadmill fundraiser which starts today. PHOTO: VALUE MAKA

Winton firefighters Guy Johnstone and Steve Turton will be on a 28-hour mission today.

The duo were to due begin their walk on a treadmill from 6am today and power through until 10am tomorrow, as a way to raise funds for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand.

It is estimated the duo will walk more than 130km, the equivalent of 176,000 steps.

"We are a little bit nervous but also excited — we know it will be a mission," Mr Johnstone said.

Both of firefighters had personal reasons for supporting the cause.

Mr Johnstone’s father had leukaemia twice.

"I’ve seen what he had to go through during those times and to raise funds for the foundation helps relieve a lot of families from the stress they go through, while they are going through treatment," he said.

Mr Turton’s father-in-law died from the disease.

"It’s big in our family and I’ve actually been through cancer myself.

"What we are doing does not compare to what people who are going through treatment are going through."

The event is being held at Carve Fitness in Winton and during the fundraiser, gym staff members will hold three pump classes for people to attend.

Those who took part in the free pump classes were encouraged to dress up as superheroes and bring a gold coin donation, Mr Johnstone said.

"The reason we chose the theme of superheroes is because we think that the real superheroes are those who are going through treatment, so we want people to come in and show their support."

The two men were grateful to schools and businesses in the Winton area and Carve Fitness staff members, who had backed the initiative.

"We just want to say a massive thank you to the community and to those who have got behind us with their support," Mr Johnstone said.

