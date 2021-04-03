Saturday, 3 April 2021

Gutted home demolished

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO
    PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO
    A house in Bluff has been pulled down after being gutted by fire.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended a fire in the house in Burrow St at 7.54am on Thursday.

    One person was taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries.

    Fenz Southland assistant area commander Deane Chalmers said the house was "completely destroyed".

    Investigators were still assessing the

    cause of the fire, Mr Chalmers said.

    "The fire is not being treated as suspicious and they believed it started somewhere in the kitchen area."

    Early indications suggested the house did not have smoke alarms, he said.

    "This just highlights the importance of having fire alarms at houses to secure the safety of its occupants so they can get out quicker.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter