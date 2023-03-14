Invercargill dairy targeted in ram raid

Police are investigating another suspected ram raid in Invercargill, this time at the Pomona St Discounter. Photo: Valu Maka

An Invercargill dairy owner is left to pick up the pieces after ram-raiders smashed his front door and windows in the early morning hours today.

Police responded to reports of a burglary at the Pomona St Discounter store in Tramway Rd around 1.15am.

Pomona St Discounter owner Anson Huang said he was shocked and upset when he arrived at the store in the early morning hours, and found his door completely smashed.

"They reversed the car and rammed it into the door, so it all fell apart.

"You know they could have broken my glass but why did they have to ram my door? It has really upset me because I’ll have to wait for a new door and that won’t happen straight away."

In the CCTV footage, the burglars could be seen ramming a small Mazda car into the door before two of the offenders entered the building while the third person stood outside on watch.

They took cash, cigarettes and vape products before vacating the building and abandoning the stolen vehicle on the premises, he said.

Sadly, this was not the only case of a burglary which had happened recently, Mr Huang said.

"There are many shops being robbed and cars being stolen, but it is happening a lot and there is not much we can do."

A police spokesman said the vehicle used in the burglary was stolen earlier in the night, and investigations were under way to locate the offenders.

This is the sixth time a commercial property in Invercargill has been targeted in the past weeks.

Last week, the Night ’n Day in Tay St was cordoned off after a burglary where three offenders were seen leaving the premises with items from the store.

On March 1, four Invercargill shops were hit in the space of 25 minutes.

The offenders targeted perfume and clothing.

Detective Constable Pete Smallfield, of Invercargill, said last week some drugs and some perfume were stolen in the pharmacy burglaries.

There was no reason the public should be specifically concerned about this type of offending, but it was a timely reminder for businesses to review their security systems, he said.

"This can include CCTV cameras, night lighting, and alarm systems, which can both deter potential burglars and assist police in following up after the fact."