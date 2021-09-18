Not far to travel for jabs

Lumsden couple Shannon and Danny Douglas, pictured with their daughter Merida (3), received their first doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine yesterday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Lumsden family were happy to have the opportunity to get Covid-19 vaccinations at a clinic close to their home.

The WellSouth primary health network yesterday ran a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Lumsden Memorial Hall.

Shannon and Danny Douglas — who brought along daughter Merida — were among more than 120 people from the area who booked to have their first Pfizer jabs.

They were delighted to not need to drive to another region.

‘‘We really appreciate having the clinic nearby so we could come here together,’’ Mrs Douglas said.

‘‘Danny works out of town, so travelling is difficult.

‘‘We want to be safe and help keep others safe.’’

WellSouth chief executive Andrew Swanson-Dobbs said many in the community had travelled to clinics in Te Anau, Gore, Winton and Invercargill.

‘‘We are very happy to support residents and general practices in this area to have easier access to the Covid vaccine and help to keep all our communities as safe as possible.’’

WellSouth would run another pop-up clinic on November 5 for second doses, but people who wanted to have their first were also welcome.

Bookings would be required.

