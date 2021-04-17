Out and about for learning

Environmentally minded schoolchildren from around Southland gathered together on Thursday for a day of fun and learning.

The aim was for Enviroschools pupils to learn all about Maori perspectives of the environment.

Photo: Laura Smith

Held at the YMCA camp in Omaui, the day included a range of activities such as flax weaving, traditional Maori games, the Aquavan, plant identification and Maori uses, as well as some art and a shared hangi.

Environment Southland environmental education facilitator Josh Sullivan said about 120 pupils attended.

"Today, we are looking at one of the guiding principles and we’ve been looking at Maori perspectives."

He said there had been a lot of laughter and the morning had run smoothly.

Myross Bush year 5 pupil Aleisha Scott (above) was one of the children who attended.

She and fellow pupils spent the morning going around the various activities.

YMCA education operations manager Stacy Hughes said most children were from primary school, but some secondary school pupils helped facilitate the event.